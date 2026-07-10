Jakarta ramps up 'rusun' drive to ease housing shortage

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The Jakarta administration plans to build new low-cost apartment complexes (rusuns) comprising nearly 12,000 units to help ease the capital’s worsening housing shortage, though urban planners warn the projects must be better connected to jobs and public transport to avoid repeating past shortcomings.
he Jakarta provincial administration plans to build new low-cost apartment complexes (rusuns) comprising nearly 12,000 units to help ease the capital’s worsening housing shortage, though urban planners warn the projects must be better connected to jobs and public transport to avoid repeating past shortcomings.
Governor Pramono Anung announced on Thursday that construction would begin with two complexes in Marunda and Rorotan, North Jakarta, before expanding to nine other sites across the city.
The two projects are part of a broader plan to provide 11,778 apartment units by 2027, according to the governor's special staff member Cyril Raoul "Chico" Hakim.
Following the Marunda and Rorotan projects, the city plans to build one complex each in Cilincing, Pademangan and Penjaringan, also in North Jakarta; two in Cakung, East Jakarta, and two in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.
Since taking office in February last year, Pramono has pledged to expand affordable high-rise housing and revitalize densely populated neighborhoods as parts of efforts to improve access to decent housing.
Read also: Housing project launched for Senen shantytown dwellers
He said the initiative would also support President Prabowo Subianto's national target of building 3 million homes annually, which is overseen by the Public Housing and Settlement Ministry and a housing task force led by the President's brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo.
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