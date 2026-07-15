AGO, police close ranks after graft probe tensions

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he Attorney General's Office (AGO) and the National Police sought to project unity amid speculation over strained relations sparked by overlapping high-profile corruption cases, though observers warn the apparent thaw could come at the expense of Indonesia's anticorruption efforts.
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin welcomed National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo to the AGO headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, where they pledged to strengthen cooperation between their institutions and dismissed suggestions of a rift.
"I and the National Police chief are not rivals or at odds with each other," Burhanuddin said after the meeting, describing Listyo as a longtime friend during a livestreamed press briefing.
"There is no problem between our two institutions," Listyo added.
The meeting came after public scrutiny over what many observers viewed as an institutional standoff triggered by a police investigation targeting former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah.
Investigators searched a residence in Sentul, Bogor, West Java, last week as part of the probe and seized Rp 476 billion (US$26.3 million) in cash and 74 kilograms of gold bars.
Read also: AGO, police rivalry in spotlight amid graft raids
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