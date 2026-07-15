House presses ahead with asset forfeiture bill, dismisses rejection claims

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he House of Representatives reassured that discussions on the long-awaited asset forfeiture remain ongoing, dismissing online claims that lawmakers had rejected the proposed legislation, as they continue public consultations on the bill.
Two public hearings were held by House Commission III overseeing legal affairs on Monday, inviting representatives from two bar associations and a student council, as well as a law lecturer. This marked the latest in a series of hearings that began in January on the bill, which seeks to strengthen the country’s fight against corruption by allowing the state to seize ill-gotten assets.
First proposed in 2008, the bill has repeatedly stalled largely due to lack of political willpower from policymakers. It regained momentum last year during the nationwide anti-government protests against economic inequality, but was later sidelined for deliberations of the new Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) and the National Police Law.
Commission III chair Habiburokhman, who is a politician of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, dismissed suggestions that the House was deliberately delaying the bill, calling social media posts that said lawmakers had rejected it a “hoax”.
“We are moving full speed ahead with this bill. Today alone marks the 24th group from [civil society and academia] that has presented its views,” he said on Monday at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Habiburokhman noted that the House continued discussing the bill “over the past three sitting sessions,” noting the longer process needed to draft an entirely new law rather than revise an existing one.
Deputy House Speaker Saan Mustopa of the NasDem Party echoed the assurance on Tuesday, saying that it was still part of the 2026 list of priority legislation and that lawmakers “are aiming to complete deliberations this year,” Antara reported.
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