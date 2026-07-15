Jakarta to extend LRT to Dukuh Atas, eyes 2028 completion

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he Jakarta administration plans to extend the Jakarta Light Rail Transit (LRT) line from Manggarai to Dukuh Atas after the Velodrome-Manggarai section opens next month, with Governor Pramono Anung targeting completion by 2028 to strengthen the capital's integrated public transport network.
Pramono unveiled the plan on Tuesday while inspecting construction of the LRT Phase 1B project, which will connect Velodrome Station in East Jakarta with Manggarai Station in South Jakarta. The 6.4-kilometer extension is around 95 percent complete and is scheduled to begin operations in August.
"I have decided that [once the line reaches Manggarai], it will immediately continue to Dukuh Atas," Pramono said.
The governor said the roughly two-kilometer extension would cost around Rp 2 trillion (US$110 million) and could be completed by 2028, as the route would largely follow existing railway corridors, eliminating the need for land acquisition.
Once completed, the extension is expected to strengthen Jakarta's public transport integration by linking the city-owned LRT to the Dukuh Atas transit-oriented development (TOD), where passengers can transfer to the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT), KRL Commuter Line, Airport Rail Link, Greater Jakarta LRT and Transjakarta bus network.
Pramono said better intermodal connectivity was key to encouraging more residents to switch from private vehicles to public transportation.
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