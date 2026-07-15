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Two N. Sumatra police officers arrested for running drugs network

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 15, 2026 Published on Jul. 14, 2026 Published on 2026-07-14T11:57:26+07:00

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Illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets. Illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets. (Shutterstock/Africa Studio)

S

amosir Police in North Sumatra have arrested and named two of its own officers suspects for allegedly running a drugs distribution ring following the seizure of 5.5 grams of sabu (crystal methamphetamine).

The officers are identified only as Adj. Second Insp. ES from the Vital Object Security Unit and Brig. DW from the Samapta rapid response unit. They are currently being held at the North Sumatra Police detention center.

Samosir Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Rina Sry Nirwana Tarigan said the arrests of both officers were on her direct orders and conducted by her own police force and not by the North Sumatra Police.

“I directly ordered the arrest of both officers who are suspected of being involved in drugs distribution,” she said on Sunday.

“This is part of the National Police’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse.”

She added that their case had been handed over to the North Sumatra Police, who will further process the case.

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Samosir Police acting spokesman, Brig. Gunawan Situmorang, said the case was revealed during Operation Antik Toba 2026 organized by the police’s Narcotics Crimes Investigation (Resnarkoba) Unit.

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