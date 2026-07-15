Yahya announces bid for second term as NU chairman

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf delivers his address on Jan. 31, 2026, at the 100th anniversary of the Islamic group according to the Gregorian calendar in Jakarta. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

N ahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf has confirmed that he will seek reelection in the upcoming leadership contest in August, saying he wants to complete reforms launched during his first term at the helm of the country’s largest Islamic organization.

The contest is set to take place during NU’s 35th national congress from Aug. 27 to 31 at the Bahrul Ulum Islamic boarding school in Jombang, East Java, with President Prabowo Subianto scheduled to open the event and thousands of NU members expected to attend.

“I do intend to run again because I want to complete the agenda that I have already set since the beginning [of my first term]. I also have a better understanding now of how to perfect the achievements that have already been made,” he told a press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Among the achievements he highlighted was the introduction of a digital management system to modernize the organization’s governance, which he said had strengthened NU’s ability to engage with and serve thousands of its members across the country.

Read also: NU celebrates 100 years after internal reconciliation

He also pointed to NU’s involvement in economic development and food security, including agricultural programs managed under NU’s Agricultural Development Institute, which coordinates NU-affiliated farmer groups and has helped establish agricultural development centers in several regions, including East Java, West Java, Kalimantan and Sumatra.

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He also highlighted efforts to expand NU’s international economic engagement, including the development of the Global Sharia Services initiative and talks with Malaysian business groups on potential cooperation and investment in Indonesia.