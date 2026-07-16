TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

'No rest': Indonesians overworked, abused on foreign fishing vessels

Indonesia is one of the top contributors of labor for the global fishing industry with several hundred thousand migrant workers.

Marchio Gorbiano and Becca Milfeld (AFP)
Cirebon, Indonesia/Dakar, Senegal
Thu, July 16, 2026 Published on Jul. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-07-16T13:26:17+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This aerial picture taken on June 10, 2026 shows traditional fishing boats moored at the traditional port in Bungko Lor hamlet in Cirebon, West Java. Indonesia is one of the top contributors of labor for the global fishing industry with several hundred thousand migrant workers, according to government figures. Many are recruited online and assigned to foreign-flagged ships without being properly informed about their rights, leaving them vulnerable to abuse, experts say. This aerial picture taken on June 10, 2026 shows traditional fishing boats moored at the traditional port in Bungko Lor hamlet in Cirebon, West Java. Indonesia is one of the top contributors of labor for the global fishing industry with several hundred thousand migrant workers, according to government figures. Many are recruited online and assigned to foreign-flagged ships without being properly informed about their rights, leaving them vulnerable to abuse, experts say. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

L

ured by promises of good money working aboard a foreign fishing vessel, Akhmad left Indonesia and headed out to sea, enduring months of abuse and exploitation while being cut off from the world.

Indonesia is one of the top contributors of labor for the global fishing industry with several hundred thousand migrant workers, according to government figures.

Many are recruited online and assigned to foreign-flagged ships without being properly informed about their rights, leaving them vulnerable to abuse, experts say.

Akhmad, 25, who left Cirebon on Java island in 2022, told AFP he would get as little as four hours of rest a day while working on a Chinese-flagged tuna fishing vessel.

"There was no rest. [We] must keep working," said Akhmad.

"It was very tiring. My eyes hurt [...] If I was slightly sleepy, I was ordered to wake up and work."

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Crew members had little communication with the outside world and faced regular verbal and physical abuse on board, Akhmad said, recalling the captain once beating a colleague accused of stealing fish they had caught.

In addition to tuna, Akhmad said the crew would also catch sharks, cutting off their fins before throwing them back into the ocean.

The practice known as finning is mostly banned across many fishing zones and countries, including the United States and the European Union, but remains a lucrative business activity in some parts of the world.

Jamaludin, an Indonesian man who worked on a different Chinese-flagged vessel between 2018 and 2020, said he was forced to follow the captain's orders to harvest shark fins despite knowing that it could be illegal.

The 29-year-old said the captain would hurl verbal abuse at him for a delay in installing fishing gear, for example, or if any tool was missing.

This picture taken on June 11, 2026 shows crew members unloading their catch at the Nusantara Fishing Port in Kejawan, Cirebon, West Java.
This picture taken on June 11, 2026 shows crew members unloading their catch at the Nusantara Fishing Port in Kejawan, Cirebon, West Java. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Jamaludin said he once saw the captain ordering a fellow crew member to resume work despite an injury to one of his hands that exposed his flesh and bones.

"I was stressed, [but] what can I do? I'd already gotten here," he said.

Jamaludin's passport was withheld by the captain, and he feared he would face a penalty for quitting early, leaving him little choice but to see out the remainder of his contract.

'No way out'

Both Jamaludin and Akhmad were working on vessels operating off West Africa which unloaded fish in Senegal's capital Dakar.

The port on the Atlantic coast has served as a regional finning hub in recent years, according to a report issued Thursday by London-based NGO Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

The organization's CEO Steve Trent said that abuse and mismanagement were "systemic" across the Chinese distant-water fishing fleet, and to a lesser extent the Taiwanese one, which together dominate the sector.

Migrant fishers easily find themselves in debt before beginning work, effectively trapped in bonded labor, said EJF's head of research, Callum Nolan.

Limited access to the outside world while at sea makes it difficult to seek help, he added.

"It's an exception to us if we read an experience of an Indonesian fisher or a Filipino fisher who hasn't had to pay a fee to be recruited, hasn't had disproportionate deductions from his salaries," Nolan said.

"These men who are working on these boats in just desperate conditions, but they essentially have no way out."

Indonesian fishing crews usually come across job opportunities on foreign vessels through social media, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, said Muhammad Kafandi, head of PSP Indonesia, a labor rights group supporting fishing workers.

Oversight

Many are driven to work abroad because of the lack of opportunities to become "prosperous" at home, said Kafandi.

And while Indonesia has regulations in place to protect prospective migrants from exploitation by crewing agencies, enforcement is generally weak, he added.

This aerial picture taken on June 10, 2026 shows traditional fishing boats moored at the traditional port in Bungko Lor hamlet in Cirebon, West Java.
This aerial picture taken on June 10, 2026 shows traditional fishing boats moored at the traditional port in Bungko Lor hamlet in Cirebon, West Java. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

The Indonesian government is working to improve oversight of recruitment and pre-departure orientation, said secretary-general of the migrant protection ministry, Dwiyono.

He said the ministry's information campaigns aim at ensuring that "ship crew candidates choose official agents [...]  understand their rights and obligations, and do not depart through non-procedural channels".

There are around 300,000 Indonesians working on foreign-flagged vessels, the foreign ministry's citizen protection director Heni Hamidah said, citing a transportation ministry estimate.

For workers like Jamaludin, at the bottom line, higher income than what he would have earned in Indonesia outweighed the risks or labor abuse.

"It's better to just go abroad and earn, for example, Rp 10 million [US$555] a month, and then have some extra to save," he said.

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

Related Article

'No rest': Indonesians overworked, abused on foreign fishing vessels

Govt slashes fuel prices for mid-scale fishermen

‘Atatbon’: Protecting forests beyond the harvest

The real competitiveness trap

Analysis: Lower unemployment rate masks labor market weakness

Popular

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  

More in Indonesia

 View more
This aerial picture taken on June 10, 2026 shows traditional fishing boats moored at the traditional port in Bungko Lor hamlet in Cirebon, West Java. Indonesia is one of the top contributors of labor for the global fishing industry with several hundred thousand migrant workers, according to government figures. Many are recruited online and assigned to foreign-flagged ships without being properly informed about their rights, leaving them vulnerable to abuse, experts say.
Archipelago

'No rest': Indonesians overworked, abused on foreign fishing vessels
Two eighth-century Buddhist bronze statues depicting the four-armed Avalokiteshvara that were looted from Indonesia and trafficked to the United States by antiquity dealer Douglas Latchford. The US repatriated the sculptures to Indonesia in July 2026 after a US collector voluntarily surrendered 34 Cambodian and Southeast Asian items.
Archipelago

US returns two 8th-century Buddhist statues looted from Indonesia
Bullying illustration.
Archipelago

West Sumatra student detonates homemade bomb at school after alleged bullying

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto disembarks presidential aircraft Indonesia One at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta on April 1, 2026, after completing his four-day tour to Japan and South Korea.
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo set for Iran visit as Jakarta accepts invitation
Echa Wa’ode (center), an activist from LGBTQ+ rights organization Arus Pelangi, marched together with other participants during a protest organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day demanding labor rights, gender equality and protections in Jakarta on March 8, 2025.
Editorial

State-sanctioned intolerance
This US Navy handout photo released on July 15, 2026 and taken on June 30 by US Central Command Public Affairs shows fixed wing aircraft flying over Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. during a photo exercise. The US launched a wave of strikes against Iran on July 15, after it reimposed a naval blockade in a return to war between the two foes.
Middle East and Africa

US launches new Iran strikes as Trump threatens wider attacks

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Singapore, Indonesia launch defense alumni association
Companies

Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy
Economy

Investment growth remains subdued
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN countries should challenge China’s high seas claim on SCS
Americas

Argentine players brandish political Falklands flag after England match
Companies

Credibility, context more critical for PR in the age of AI
Middle East and Africa

Israel to keep troops in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'security zones'
Health

Up to 45 percent of dementia risk can be prevented, delayed: WHO
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.