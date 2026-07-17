Exercise meets anxiety as harassment shadows women joggers

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eports of sexual harassment targeting women while jogging in Jakarta have reignited concerns over the safety of the public spaces, after a South Jakarta resident alleged she was groped by a passing motorcyclist and some other women shared similar experiences online.
The woman, identified only as DHN, said she was jogging with a friend early on Sunday along a route from Cipete Raya to Blok A, Blok M and Patiunus when an unidentified motorcyclist approached, groped her and sped away. The assault left her shaken.
She later field a police report and underwent a medical examination, so the case can proceed.
DHN said the police investigation has yet to progress because, in the immediate aftermath of the incident, she was too distressed to note the motorcycle’s license plate or video of the suspect, leaving her with little evidence to support her report.
"I've already filed a report and undergone a medical examination. I have to meet with a psychiatrist before investigators can proceed with the case," she told The Jakarta Post recently. "Only then can police begin reviewing CCTV footage and trying to identify the perpetrator."
After recounting the incident on social media Threads, DHN was met with numerous replies from other users describing similar experiences while jogging in different parts of Jakarta. Beyond unwanted physical contact, many said they had been catcalled or subjected to sexually explicit remarks.
Read also: Fatality at Jakarta marathon raises concerns on safety, readiness
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