Leaked travel document fuels rumor of ministry shake-up

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After a leaked travel document including the minister’s wife and daughter made rounds on social media, hundreds of Public Works Ministry officials and civil servants were reportedly transferred to regional offices outside Java.
he Public Works Ministry has been rocked by internal turmoil with reports of officials getting transferred to posts outside Jakarta, following the leak of a document detailing Minister Dody Hanggodo’s overseas work trip that included his wife and daughter.
An official document issued by the ministry previously made rounds on social media since early this month, showing the names of eight delegates scheduled to travel to New York, the United States, from July 13 to 19 to attend a meeting organized by a United Nations body scheduled for July 16 and 17.
Among names listed in the document signed by the ministry’s secretary-general Apri Artoto on June 29 were Dody’s wife Irma Hermawati and daughter Aurellia Tsabitha Meidirama. The inclusion of the minister’s family in the letter sparked public criticism and allegations of misuse of state facilities. The trip was eventually canceled.
Days after the document went viral, social media was flooded with claims that Dody had reassigned some officials to regional offices, most of which were located outside Java, as retaliation for the leaked documents.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Dody confirmed the transfers, but denied it was done as a reprisal for the viral document.
“I have 38,600 employees, why shouldn’t I be allowed to reassign them?” the minister said, as quoted by Kompas.com.
During a press briefing on July 7, Apri said the inclusion of Dody’s family members was to facilitate visa applications through the Foreign Ministry, while asserting that state funds would not be used to finance their participation in the trip.
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