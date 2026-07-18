Teenager killed in abandoned illegal gold mine landslide in Riau

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The victim was prospecting for gold using a traditional dulang (pan) in an abandoned illegal gold mine when a cliff collapsed and buried the 15-year-old student of a vocational high school.
teenager died in an abandoned illegal gold mine in Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau, after a cliff collapsed and buried the victim on Monday while he was panning for gold.
Identified as RA, 15, a student at a vocational high school from Pulau Banjar Kari village, visited the location in Sungai Jering subdistrict, Central Kuantan district, with his friends Abi and Alvin to find gold grains manually using a traditional dulang pan.
The location was abandoned by illegal gold prospectors and there were numerous pits dug using excavators.
“The illegal gold mine has been cleared off and deserted by the illegal gold prospectors,” Kuantan Singingi Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Hidayat Perdana said on Wednesday.
“The area is neglected and relatively deserted, so children and teenagers often look for leftover gold grains using simple tools without realizing the lurking danger.”
Hidayat said the victim’s mother said he had been looking for gold since junior high school to supplement his pocket money.”
“The tragic accident happened at about 5:30 p.m. and it was already getting dark when the victim and his friends arrived at the location,” he said.
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