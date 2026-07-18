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Two months on, fate of Indonesian seafarers held by Somali pirates remains unclear

As the government continues its efforts to free the Indonesian sailors aboard the Honour, one of three vessels currently held by Somali pirates, the father of the ship's captain reported last month that their condition was deteriorating.

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Sat, July 18, 2026 Published on Jul. 16, 2026 Published on 2026-07-16T16:07:31+07:00

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T

he fate of four Indonesian seafarers held hostage for more than two months by Somali pirates remains uncertain, despite the government’s ongoing efforts to secure their release.

Dzulfikar Tawalla, the deputy minister of migrant workers protection, said the government was awaiting a response to a diplomatic note it had sent to Somalia following the hijacking of a Palau-flagged oil tanker the sailors crewed, while coordinating with relevant ministries and overseas missions.

According to the minister, authorities are also in contact with the tanker’s foreign shipowner, pressing it to take responsibility for the safety of all crew members. Dzulfikar expressed hope that these efforts to secure their release would yield results soon, Kompas.com reported on Thursday.

Tawalla said the government had remained in contact with the Indonesian crew members aboard the hijacked vessel, allowing authorities to monitor their condition while efforts to secure their release continued.

"Alhamdulillah [Praise be to God], we have been able to maintain good communication with the Indonesian nationals on board the ship," he said on Sunday, as quoted by tribunnews.com.

On April 21, Somali pirates reportedly seized MT Honour and its crew as the oil tanker was en route from Oman to Somalia.

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The vessel has a crew of 17, including four Indonesians: ship’s captain Ashari Samadikun and second officer Adi Faizal, both from South Sulawesi, chief officer Wahudinanto from Central Java and Fiki Mutakin from West Java.

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