TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Food prices climb as free meals resume nationwide

Radhiyya Indra and Yvette Tanamal  (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sun, July 19, 2026 Published on Jul. 17, 2026 Published on 2026-07-17T18:31:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Residents purchase vegetables on July 16 during a government-sponsored affordable food market in Panyileukan, Bandung, West Java. Organized by the Bandung Food Security and Agriculture Agency (DKPP), the program offers staple food items at below-market prices to help stabilize supplies and curb inflation in the city. Residents purchase vegetables on July 16 during a government-sponsored affordable food market in Panyileukan, Bandung, West Java. Organized by the Bandung Food Security and Agriculture Agency (DKPP), the program offers staple food items at below-market prices to help stabilize supplies and curb inflation in the city. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

F

ood prices are climbing again as the government's free nutritious meal program resumes nationwide, squeezing household budgets and traders' profits alike, in what analysts say underscores long-standing structural weaknesses in Indonesia's food supply chain.

The latest price increases coincided with the reopening of nearly 30,000 designated kitchens this week as students returned to school after a three-week holiday, ending a temporary suspension of the program. 

The pause came after months of governance challenges, including a high-profile corruption investigation and a series of food poisoning incidents related to the flagship initiative of President Prabowo Subianto.

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

From The Weekender

The real cost of being a recreational athlete

Read on The Weekender

With procurement for the program resuming, reports from across the country have pointed to rising prices for a range of commodities, including rice, vegetables, spices, eggs and broiler chicken.

Broiler chicken posted the sharpest increase among major food items, with prices rising more than 4 percent in a week, from an average of Rp 20,878 (US$1.17) per kilogram last week to Rp 21,736 on Tuesday, according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

Read also: Free meals operators protest BGN moratorium on new kitchens

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, National Food Agency (Bapanas) data showed egg prices ranging from Rp 20,300 to Rp 28,200 per kg this week, with North Sulawesi recording the country's highest prices, above the government's retail reference price.

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

Related Article

Analysis: The corruption risk at the heart of Prabowo's free meals program

Top prosecutor denies graft allegations

Policy discipline needed to tackle economic pressure points

Prabowo lauds police amid concerns over stalled reforms

Analysis: When free meals program turns into political battleground

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

Pos Indonesia’s default tests Danantara rescue strategy

More in Indonesia

 View more
Residents purchase vegetables on July 16 during a government-sponsored affordable food market in Panyileukan, Bandung, West Java. Organized by the Bandung Food Security and Agriculture Agency (DKPP), the program offers staple food items at below-market prices to help stabilize supplies and curb inflation in the city.
Society

Food prices climb as free meals resume nationwide
Stock illustration of abduction
Archipelago

Two months on, fate of Indonesian seafarers held by Somali pirates remains unclear
Officers from Kuantan Singingi Police raid rafts used in illegal gold mining activities on July 3 along Kuantan River in Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau. Police forces in the regency have been intensifying law enforcement against illegal mining activities in the regency.
Archipelago

Teenager killed in abandoned illegal gold mine landslide in Riau

Highlight
England manager Thomas Tuchel (back, second left) and England players wear their bronze medals as they pose for a picture on the podium during the ceremony after the World Cup 2026 third-place playoff match against France at the Miami Stadium in Florida, the United States, on July 18, 2026.
Sports

England survive France fightback to secure third place in World Cup goalfest
Before sunset: Residents exercise at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on Feb. 22, 2026. The sprawling sports complex has become a popular place for ngabuburit, waiting for the sunset call to break the Ramadan fast, where people pass the time jogging, stretching or walking with friends as evening approaches. Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto
Editorial

End street harassment
This combination of file photos created on July 18, 2026, shows Spain's forward #19 Lamine Yamal at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026 (left); and Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi in Atlanta on July 15, 2026. Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026.
Sports

'Emotional' Argentina, Lionel Messi chase repeat World Cup title against Spain

The Latest

 View more
Sports

'Emotional' Argentina, Lionel Messi chase repeat World Cup title against Spain
Sports

France star Kylian Mbappe breaks World Cup career goals mark
Society

Food prices climb as free meals resume nationwide
Sports

England survive France fightback to secure third place in World Cup goalfest
Archipelago

Two months on, fate of Indonesian seafarers held by Somali pirates remains unclear
Americas

Supplies run dry in Venezuelan village on edge of quake zone
Companies

Boeing sees 'new generation' planes dominating in 2045
Archipelago

Teenager killed in abandoned illegal gold mine landslide in Riau
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Food prices climb as free meals resume nationwide

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.