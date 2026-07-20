TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road

The Jakarta-Tangerang toll road, which connects Jakarta with Banten and several important gateways to the city and country, has been plagued by continuous roadworks that have increased travel times on the road significantly for commuters.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 20, 2026 Published on Jul. 18, 2026 Published on 2026-07-18T21:12:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Heavy machinery is used to remove a section of road surface on the Jakarta-Tangerang toll road in Tangerang, Banten, in this undated handout photo. Heavy machinery is used to remove a section of road surface on the Jakarta-Tangerang toll road in Tangerang, Banten, in this undated handout photo. (Handout/Courtesy of Jasa Marga)

Months of road repairs on the Jakarta-Tangerang toll road, one of the busiest routes connecting the capital with surrounding areas, have left commuters frustrated due to persistent congestion that lengthens daily journeys and disrupts productivity.

It usually takes one hour to drive from his home in Serang, Banten, to his workplace on Jl. RS Fatmawati Raya in South Jakarta, according to Purnomo Mulyo Saputro, 55. But in the past two months, the trip has taken two to three hours due to multiple roadworks on different sections of the toll road.

“The congestion is affecting my productivity, and my fuel costs have increased because I spend so much time stuck in traffic,” Purnomo said on July 17.

He questioned whether the repairs had been scheduled with peak-hour traffic in mind: “To reduce congestion, the work could have been carried out at night or on weekends. That would have caused far less disruption for people commuting to work in Jakarta.”

Another commuter, Wawan Ridwan, 55, said his trip from his home in East Serang, Banten, to Tomang in West Jakarta every weekday had also stretched to nearly three hours, from the normal two hours.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“From what I can see, the congestion is caused by continuous road repairs, trucks lining up for fuel at gas stations in rest areas and heavy vehicles using the right lane,” he said, referring to the lane usually reserved for overtaking vehicles.

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Related Article

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road

Beyond inflation: Paving the way for fairer toll road tariffs

Authorities hail ‘smoothest mudik’ ahead of return travel

Idul Fitri exodus comes early amid WFA policy

Gridlocked dreams: Can Jakarta chart a course toward sustainable mobility?

Popular

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
When prosecutors become prosecuted

When prosecutors become prosecuted
Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

Eyes on AGO after takeover of probe into ex-top prosecutor

More in Indonesia

 View more
Heavy machinery is used to remove a section of road surface on the Jakarta-Tangerang toll road in Tangerang, Banten, in this undated handout photo.
Jakarta

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road
In this file photo dated Oct. 10, 2025, bundles of cash totaling Rp 13 trillion (US$785 million) are displayed in the lobby of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving crude palm oil export permits.
Politics

Prabowo renews antigraft pledge as scrutiny grows over ex-top prosecutor's case
Hundreds of soccer fans watch the World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina on July 16 during a free public screening at the headquarters of state-owned broadcaster TVRI in Senayan, Central Jakarta. TVRI is the official broadcaster for the quadrennial soccer tournament in Indonesia.
Jakarta

Soccer fans sacrifice sleep, assemble for World Cup

Highlight
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026.
Sports

Spain down Argentina to win World Cup, shatter Messi dream
Lunch break: Students eat meals provided under the free nutritious meal program on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at SD 2 Kendari state elementary school in Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi. The Finance Ministry’s provincial office has said as of May 1, the program had served 667,000 beneficiaries.
Editorial

No time for complacency
Hundreds of football fans watch the World Cup 2026 semifinal between England and Argentina during a free public screening at the headquarters of state-owned broadcaster TVRI in Senayan, Central Jakarta, on July 16, 2026. TVRI is the official broadcaster for the quadrennial soccer tournament in Indonesia.
Jakarta

Soccer fans sacrifice sleep, assemble for World Cup

The Latest

 View more
Sports

Trump lingers on stage to lap up World Cup spotlight
Academia

Sekolah Rakyat needs evidence, not applause
Sports

Spain unites in joy at second World Cup crown
Markets

Oil hits one-month high as Mideast war keeps investors on edge
Academia

Indonesia’s economy is starting to lose the confidence game
Academia

The subversion of the International Criminal Court
Jakarta

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road
Academia

The rise of dynasties and politicization of meritocracy in the TNI
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.