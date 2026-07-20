‘Endless’ works infuriate commuters on Jakarta-Tangerang toll road

Heavy machinery is used to remove a section of road surface on the Jakarta-Tangerang toll road in Tangerang, Banten, in this undated handout photo. (Handout/Courtesy of Jasa Marga)

The Jakarta-Tangerang toll road, which connects Jakarta with Banten and several important gateways to the city and country, has been plagued by continuous roadworks that have increased travel times on the road significantly for commuters.

Months of road repairs on the Jakarta-Tangerang toll road, one of the busiest routes connecting the capital with surrounding areas, have left commuters frustrated due to persistent congestion that lengthens daily journeys and disrupts productivity.

It usually takes one hour to drive from his home in Serang, Banten, to his workplace on Jl. RS Fatmawati Raya in South Jakarta, according to Purnomo Mulyo Saputro, 55. But in the past two months, the trip has taken two to three hours due to multiple roadworks on different sections of the toll road.

“The congestion is affecting my productivity, and my fuel costs have increased because I spend so much time stuck in traffic,” Purnomo said on July 17.

He questioned whether the repairs had been scheduled with peak-hour traffic in mind: “To reduce congestion, the work could have been carried out at night or on weekends. That would have caused far less disruption for people commuting to work in Jakarta.”

Another commuter, Wawan Ridwan, 55, said his trip from his home in East Serang, Banten, to Tomang in West Jakarta every weekday had also stretched to nearly three hours, from the normal two hours.

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“From what I can see, the congestion is caused by continuous road repairs, trucks lining up for fuel at gas stations in rest areas and heavy vehicles using the right lane,” he said, referring to the lane usually reserved for overtaking vehicles.