Police deployed to secure N. Sumatra gas stations amid scarcity

Motorists queue to buy Pertalite subsidized gasoline at a gas station in Medan, North Sumatra, on July 16, 2026. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

PT Pertamina Patra Niaga is seeking to normalize supply by extending operating hours to 24 hours and deploying 30 additional fuel tanker trucks to distribute fuel to gas stations across North Sumatra.

N orth Sumatra Police have deployed hundreds of officers to guard gas stations across the province, which have been swarmed by motorists in the past week because of fuel shortages, with lines up to 13 kilometers long.

The queues were already reduced on Sunday after the police safeguarded the gas stations as well as escorted fuel distribution in North Sumatra.

Meanwhile, fuel scarcity is also being felt in neighboring Aceh province.

Aceh provincial administration spokesman Nurlis Efendi said that fuels were still scarce, especially the subsidized Biosolar diesel and Pertalite gasoline fuels.

“Vehicles are forced to stay overnight at gas stations to get Biosolar and Pertalite, especially in Aceh Tamiang and Subulussalam regencies,” he told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

“This fuel scarcity disrupts […] land transportation because many trucks carrying logistics to North Sumatra are grounded because there is no fuel.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

North Sumatra Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Ferry Walintukan said the deployed police officers are not only tasked with safeguarding the gas stations but also with assisting in ensuring smooth fuel distribution, as well as regulating traffic around the gas stations.