Police deployed to secure N. Sumatra gas stations amid scarcity

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PT Pertamina Patra Niaga is seeking to normalize supply by extending operating hours to 24 hours and deploying 30 additional fuel tanker trucks to distribute fuel to gas stations across North Sumatra.
orth Sumatra Police have deployed hundreds of officers to guard gas stations across the province, which have been swarmed by motorists in the past week because of fuel shortages, with lines up to 13 kilometers long.
The queues were already reduced on Sunday after the police safeguarded the gas stations as well as escorted fuel distribution in North Sumatra.
Meanwhile, fuel scarcity is also being felt in neighboring Aceh province.
Aceh provincial administration spokesman Nurlis Efendi said that fuels were still scarce, especially the subsidized Biosolar diesel and Pertalite gasoline fuels.
“Vehicles are forced to stay overnight at gas stations to get Biosolar and Pertalite, especially in Aceh Tamiang and Subulussalam regencies,” he told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.
“This fuel scarcity disrupts […] land transportation because many trucks carrying logistics to North Sumatra are grounded because there is no fuel.”
North Sumatra Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Ferry Walintukan said the deployed police officers are not only tasked with safeguarding the gas stations but also with assisting in ensuring smooth fuel distribution, as well as regulating traffic around the gas stations.
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