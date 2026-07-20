Prabowo renews antigraft pledge as scrutiny grows over ex-top prosecutor's case

In this file photo dated Oct. 10, 2025, bundles of cash totaling Rp 13 trillion (US$785 million) are displayed in the lobby of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) in Jakarta during the handover of assets recovered from a corruption case involving crude palm oil export permits. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has reaffirmed his administration's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, as public scrutiny intensified over the Attorney General's Office's (AGO) decision not to detain its former top prosecutor Febrie Adriansyah despite naming him a suspect in a corruption and money laundering case.

Speaking from an event to celebrate this year’s second harvest season in East Java on Friday, Prabowo stressed that public officials must act in the public interest.

"We will not tolerate those who have been entrusted by the people and paid by the people, yet implement policies that harm the people. Especially those who steal public money, we will not tolerate it," Prabowo said.

The remarks came as the AGO pressed ahead with its investigation into its former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie, despite mounting concerns over whether it could prosecute its own top official fairly and objectively.

AGO investigators summoned Febrie for the first time on Friday and questioned him for about 11 hours at their headquarters in South Jakarta, where he denied all allegations against him, according to his lawyer Hotman Paris Hutapea.

Febrie has yet to be detained, unlike another suspect in the case, a lawyer named Don Ritto who has been in AGO’s custody since July 17.

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Febrie’s legal team cited his willingness to cooperate with investigators as a reason why the AGO did not detain him. The legal counsel also said Febrie’s resignation from his post after the case became public was “to allow the investigation to proceed professionally without interference”.