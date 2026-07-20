Singaporean DPM Gan to attend NCC landing ceremony in Batam

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The Nongsa Changi Cable provides ultralow latency and the shortest and most direct connection between Nongsa in Batam, Riau Islands, and Changi in Singapore, for data center-to-data center connectivity.
ingaporean Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is scheduled to attend the Nongsa Changi Cable (NCC) landing ceremony at Nongsa Special Economic Zone in Batam city, Riau Islands, on Monday.
In addition to Gan, who is also trade and industry minister, also scheduled to attend the ceremony is Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto. Both senior ministers will deliver their keynote speeches. Meanwhile, PT Telkom Indonesia president director Dian Siswarini will deliver an explanation of the project.
Their attendance shows the importance of this digital connectivity project for both countries.
The cross-border project is being carried out by Telkom’s subsidiary, PT Telkom Indonesia Internasional (Telin) and Singapore-based digital infrastructure firm BW Digital in Nongsa Digital Park.
“The NCC landing in Batam is an important milestone to support the national digital transformation, increase capacity and reliability of international connectivity and strengthen Batam’s position as Indonesia’s digital gateway,” Nongsa Digital Park (NDP) human resource director Nara Dewa told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.
The 19.33-kilometer submarine communication cable will directly connect the NDP in Batam with Changi in Singapore. With a capacity of 24 pairs of fiberoptics, the NCC is designed to fulfill the need for ever increasing traffic between data centers, pushed by cloud computing and artificial intelligence expansions.
The NCC landing is an answer to the limited space for the expansion of data centers in Singapore and confirms Batam’s position as a strategic extension of the regional digital ecosystem. Data center capacity in ASEAN is traditionally centered in Singapore.
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