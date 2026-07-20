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Six airlines apply for new permits to fly from Bandung’s airport

Airport operator PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia has prepared various facilities, both at airside and landside, to welcome the return of jet airliners and commercial flights to Bandung's airport.

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Mon, July 20, 2026 Published on Jul. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-07-19T14:18:29+07:00

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An N219 plane piloted by Captain Esther Gayatri flies during its first flight from Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java, on Aug. 16, 2017. An N219 plane piloted by Captain Esther Gayatri flies during its first flight from Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java, on Aug. 16, 2017. (JP/Arya Dipa)

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tate-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura Indonesia is preparing all operational facilities at Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, West Java, ahead of the airport’s reactivation plan for commercial flights using jet airliners, scheduled for Sept. 17.

Currently, the airport only serves military flights, VIP/VVIP and charter flights. The only commercial flight is operated by Susi Air using Cessna 208B Grand Caravan turboprop aircraft, linking Halim Perdanakusumah International Airport in East Jakarta and Nusawiru Airport in Pangandaran, West Java. 

Corporate secretary group head of the operator, also known as InJourney Airports, Arie Ahsanurrohim said the company continued coordination with all stakeholders to ensure that all operational aspects meet the standards set by the Transportation Ministry’s Air Transportation Directorate General, tribunnews.com reported on Sunday.

“InJourney Airports has conveyed the operations and services plan at Husein Sastranegara Airport to airlines,” he said on Saturday.

“So far, six airlines have officially applied for permits to operate from Husein Sastranegara Airport.”

The airlines have shown increased eagerness to reopen flights to and from Bandung.  

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Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia has applied for flights to Bali using Boeing 737-800NG narrowbody aircraft, the only type in its fleet which can land on Husein Sastranegara Airport's 2,200-meter runway.

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