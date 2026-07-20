Soccer fans sacrifice sleep, assemble for World Cup

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Despite losing sleep due to time differences between the country and World Cup hosting countries, soccer enthusiasts still crowd watch parties and community screenings to watch the quadrennial tournament.
n the past month, as most of Jakarta slept after midnight, soccer fans across the city kept themselves up to watch World Cup 2026, most of whom gathered with others to watch the matches.
This year’s edition of the quadrennial soccer tournament is jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, forcing Indonesian viewers to tune in at midnight or during early hours of the day due to the time differences with the hosting countries.
There is a 14-hour time difference between Jakarta and Vancouver, Canada, and Los Angeles, the US, the westernmost cities hosting the World Cup matches.
Officer workers Dani Widianto, 25, and his colleague Sabrina Aisyah, 27, have had to rearrange their sleep schedule to keep up with the World Cup.
Dani goes straight to bed after finishing work around after finishing work at around 5 p.m., so he can wake up shortly before kickoffs. Meanwhile, Sabrina chose to set up multiple alarms for 1 a.m. after going to sleep around 8 p.m.
The routine has allowed them to attend public screenings of several matches, including the semifinal between Spain and France that started at 2 a.m. Jakarta time on July 15.
The real challenge, however, begins after sunrise, as both still have to return to work after surviving on only a few hours of sleep.
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