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Bali school collapse renews concerns of government education spending

The collapse is the latest in a string of incidents involving deteriorating school buildings across Indonesia over the past year, some of which resulted in injuries and deaths, intensifying scrutiny of the government's commitment to repairing aging education infrastructure and ensuring safe learning environments.

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Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T16:27:08+07:00

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The collapsed roof of a classroom at SDN 1 Anturan is seen on Monday in Anturan village, Buleleng district, Buleleng regency, Bali. The collapsed roof of a classroom at SDN 1 Anturan is seen on Monday in Anturan village, Buleleng district, Buleleng regency, Bali. (Courtesy of/Buleleng Education, Youth and Sports Agency)

S

ome 165 elementary students at a public school in Buleleng regency, Bali will be relocated to another school's campus after the roof of their classroom collapsed, prompting renewed scrutiny over the government spending priorities and the neglect of education infrastructure.

Buleleng Youth, Education and Sports Agency Head Ida Bagus Gde Surya Bharata said the roof of the sixth-grade classroom of SDN 1 Anturan State Elementary School collapsed late last month while students were on their school holiday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

"The roof that collapsed was in the sixth-grade classroom. However, because the roof structure is connected to the rest of the building, we consider the entire facility unsafe for teaching and learning," Surya said on Monday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

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He added that beginning on Thursday, all 165 students will attend classes at nearby SDN 3 Anturan, located about 500 meters from SDN 1 Anturan.

"We decided to relocate the students to ensure classes can continue without compromising the safety of students and teachers. SDN 3 Anturan students will continue attending classes in the morning, while SDN 1 Anturan students will use the campus for afternoon sessions," Surya said.

Although the classrooms have been deemed unsafe, the school's administrative office and library will remain open to provide essential services.

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Surya said SDN 1 Anturan had previously been nominated for a government-funded school revitalization program but was not selected as one of the central government's priority projects.

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