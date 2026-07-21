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Deadly clash between two East Nusa Tenggara villages leaves three dead

The latest clash was not the first violent incident between the two villages linked to the long-running land dispute. A similar confrontation erupted in March, while another conflict broke out in May, leaving dozens of houses burned and seven residents shot and requiring hospitalization.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 20, 2026 Published on 2026-07-20T18:57:13+07:00

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T

hree people were killed and seven others injured after a land dispute escalated into violent clashes between two villages in East Flores regency, East Nusa Tenggara, over the weekend.

The conflict broke out on Saturday between residents of Narasaosina and Waiburak villages in East Adonara district, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). The clashes resulted in the burning of 20 houses, one shop and a motorcycle.

Deputy Commander of Battalion B of the East Nusa Tenggara Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) Adj. Comr. Antonio Cortareal said the violence was triggered by a prolonged dispute over land ownership between the two villages. 

“The clash was sparked by a dispute over land boundaries after one of the villages sought to use the disputed plot as the site for a Red and White Village Cooperative building,” Antonio said on Sunday, as quoted by Kompas.com.”

The Red and White Cooperatives are part of a flagship rural economic initiative of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, which aims to establish 40,000 cooperatives in villages nationwide as part of efforts to strengthen rural economies and expand access to essential goods, services and markets.

Antonio said the situation in Narasaosina and Waiburak villages had been brought under control, with dozens of security personnel from Brimob and the Indonesian Military (TNI) deployed to maintain security in the area.

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Officials from the East Flores administration, members of the local regional legislative council (DPRD) and other stakeholders have visited the villages to conduct mediation efforts and encourage both sides to end the conflict.

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