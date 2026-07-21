Outrage as trans women targeted in mob violence

Residents sign a white banner during an anti-LGBT rally on June 21 in Padang, West Sumatra. The event, organized by the West Sumatra administration, the West Sumatra Police and the Minangkabau Traditional Council (LKAAM), invited participants to sign a one-kilometer-long white banner as part of a declaration opposing the LGBT community. Organizers also pledged to take action against LGBT individuals through customary law and called for them to be “eradicated“ or expelled from Minangkabau land. (Antara/Fitra Yogi)

A string of mob attacks targeting transgender women in Bogor, West Java, has sparked outrage among civil society groups, which blame a presidential regulation classifying LGBTQ culture as a national threat for justifying harassment and violence against the queer community.

A string of mob attacks targeting transgender women in Bogor, West Java, has sparked outrage among civil society groups, which blame a presidential regulation classifying LGBTQ culture as a national threat for justifying harassment and violence against the minority community.

Over the past two months, at least 10 trans women have been subjected to three separate mob attacks in Bogor, according to Amnesty International Indonesia.

Footage of the attacks has been circulating online, including a clip showing a group of men punching and kicking a trans woman, as she walked along a street in Bogor at night. The perpetrators also filmed themselves spraying what is believed to be a bottle of urine at the victim.

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These attacks were reportedly carried out under the banner of the so-called Bogor Bersih LGBTQ (Bogor free of LGBTQ) movement.

Civil society groups have since denounced violence against LGBTQ individuals, particularly those with high visibility, such as transgender women.

During a press conference hosted by the Indonesian Women’s Alliance (API) on Sunday, numerous civil groups urged the central government to revoke any discriminatory policies that could justify violent acts targeting the queer community.

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The alliance noted that similar attacks, as well as convoys displaying anti-LGBT banners, have also popped up into other cities, such as Palembang in South Sumatra and Serang in Banten.