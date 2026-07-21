Truck driver named suspect in North Sumatra pileup killing four

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The accident happened after a truck carrying 5-gallon water jugs experienced a brake system failure hit eight vehicles, killed four people and injured eight.
olice have named a 50-year-old driver a suspect in a pileup of nine vehicles caused by a brake failure at a tourism spot in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, killing four people on Friday.
North Sumatra Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Ferry Walintukan said the suspect, identified as Ilham, was currently still being questioned by the police to find out what caused the pileup, which also injured eight people, on Jl. Jamin Ginting Km 44-45 in Suka Makmur village, Sibolangit district.
Ilham is currently detained at the Pancur Batu Police sub-precinct.
Ferry said the investigation found that the crash was caused by a truck driven by Ilham that was carrying 5-gallon water jugs and suffered brake failure while traveling downhill. The truck was heading north from Karo regency to Medan when the driver lost control, causing it to collide with eight vehicles.
“The truck’s brake failed so the driver lost control and hit eight vehicles in front of him,” Ferry told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.
“Four people died while another eight were injured in the accident. The driver is safe and named a suspect.”
“Police officers and a joint rescue team evacuated all the victims to Adam Malik General Hospital in Medan,” he said.
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