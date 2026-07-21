TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center
No short-cut for 100 GW renewable ambition  
Indonesia opts against visa fee hike to spur tourism

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Truck driver named suspect in North Sumatra pileup killing four

The accident happened after a truck carrying 5-gallon water jugs experienced a brake system failure hit eight vehicles,  killed four people and injured eight.

Apriadi Gunawan (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Medan
Tue, July 21, 2026 Published on Jul. 19, 2026 Published on 2026-07-19T18:00:04+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Police officers move a vehicle involved in a pileup on Friday on Jl. Jamin Ginting Km 45-44 in Suka Makmur village, Sibolangit district in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. The accident happened after a truck carrying 5-gallon water jugs lost its braking system, hitting eight other vehicles, killing four people and injuring eight. Police officers move a vehicle involved in a pileup on Friday on Jl. Jamin Ginting Km 45-44 in Suka Makmur village, Sibolangit district in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. The accident happened after a truck carrying 5-gallon water jugs lost its braking system, hitting eight other vehicles, killing four people and injuring eight. (Antaranews.com/North Sumatra Police)

P

olice have named a 50-year-old driver a suspect in a pileup of nine vehicles caused by a brake failure at a tourism spot in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra, killing four people on Friday.

North Sumatra Police chief spokesman Sr. Comr. Ferry Walintukan said the suspect, identified as Ilham, was currently still being questioned by the police to find out what caused the pileup, which also injured eight people, on Jl. Jamin Ginting Km 44-45 in Suka Makmur village, Sibolangit district.

Ilham is currently detained at the Pancur Batu Police sub-precinct.

Ferry said the investigation found that the crash was caused by a truck driven by Ilham that was carrying 5-gallon water jugs and suffered brake failure while traveling downhill. The truck was heading north from Karo regency to Medan when the driver lost control, causing it to collide with eight vehicles.

“The truck’s brake failed so the driver lost control and hit eight vehicles in front of him,” Ferry told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

“Four people died while another eight were injured in the accident. The driver is safe and named a suspect.”

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“Police officers and a joint rescue team evacuated all the victims to Adam Malik General Hospital in Medan,” he said.

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Related Article

Police deployed to secure N. Sumatra gas stations amid scarcity

Legal mire increases doubts about Febrie's graft probe

Worsening fuel shortages lead to kilometers-long lines at North Sumatra gas stations

Drivers forced to queue overnight as fuel shortages grip Sumatra

Two N. Sumatra police officers arrested for running drugs network

Popular

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia

Why EV makers choose Vietnam, not nickel-rich Indonesia
Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues

Jakarta library reopens to packed rooms, long queues
Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

Govt banks on Rp 500t inflows to international financial center

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri (left) sits down after greeting party secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (right) during the party congress at the Bali nusa Dua Convention Center in Nusa Dua, Bali on Aug. 2, 2025.
Politics

No party members in free meals program: PDI-P
Police officers move a vehicle involved in a pileup on Friday on Jl. Jamin Ginting Km 45-44 in Suka Makmur village, Sibolangit district in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra. The accident happened after a truck carrying 5-gallon water jugs lost its braking system, hitting eight other vehicles, killing four people and injuring eight.
Archipelago

Truck driver named suspect in North Sumatra pileup killing four
A defendant speaks to her lawyers during a trial in a baby trafficking case at the Bandung District Court in Bandung, West Java, on July 21, 2026. A woman who led a baby trafficking ring in Indonesia was sentenced July 21 to seven years in prison, a judge said.
Archipelago

Court sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail

Highlight
Skyscrapers are seen from the observation deck of the National Monument (Monas), a 132-meter landmark commemorating Indonesia's independence, in Jakarta on June 7, 2026.
Regulations

Indonesia passes bill to set up international financial center
Spain's midfielder #16 Rodri lifts the trophy with his teammates after winning the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, the United States on July 19, 2026.
Editorial

Don’t cry for Messi, Argentina
The collapsed roof of a classroom at SDN 1 Anturan in Anturan village, Buleleng district, Buleleng regency, Bali, as seen on Sept. 20, 2026.
Archipelago

Bali school collapse renews concerns of government education spending

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

PFII bill passed just weeks after conception
Politics

No party members in free meals program: PDI-P
Archipelago

Truck driver named suspect in North Sumatra pileup killing four
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities
Asia & Pacific

Crime gangs snare more than $88 billion in scams in Asia-Pacific, UN says
Tech

Biometric SIM registration hit 9.3 million as govt cracks down on misuse
Archipelago

Court sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail
Markets

Japan bond jitters overshadow Takaichi's first economic policy roadmap
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Truck driver named suspect in North Sumatra pileup killing four

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.