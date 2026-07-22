Indonesia repatriates 90 citizens held in Malaysia over immigration violations

A police officer (right) registers Indonesians deported from Malaysia for various immigration violations on July 17 at Batam Center Ferry Terminal in Batam city, Riau Islands. The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitated the repatriation of 90 Indonesians ahead of Independence Day on Aug. 17. (Courtesy of Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru/-)

The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitated the repatriation of 90 Indonesians who were previously detained in Malaysia for various immigration violations.

T he Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, has facilitated the repatriation of 90 Indonesian citizens who were detained in Malaysia for various immigration violations to Batam, Riau Islands.

The consulate general paid ferry tickets and seaport taxes from Stulang Langit Ferry Terminal in Johor Bahru for 81 deportees, who were previously detained at Pekan Nenas Immigration Depot (DTI) in Johor state for offenses ranging from overstaying, residing in Malaysia without valid permits, to violating work permit regulations. The deportees consisted of 53 adult males, 26 adult females and two boys.

“Our priority is vulnerable Indonesians, such as pregnant women, children, disabled people and the elderly,” consular affairs diplomat Dhania Afini Lestarti told The Jakarta Post on the sidelines of deportees’ arrival at Batam Center Ferry Terminal on July 15.

She said five provinces provided the most deportees, with 16 from North Sumatra followed by Riau Islands with 15 people, Aceh and East Java with 12 people each and West Nusa Tenggara with 10 people.

The consulate general bore the repatriation costs on July 15, with a budget of 135 ringgit (US$32) per person.

“The program is part of Independence Day celebrations for vulnerable Indonesians. We are still waiting for news from the immigration depots for the next repatriation in August,” Dhania said.

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“Therefore, we cannot reveal the total budget being prepared yet, but the cost per person is 135 ringgit for the ferry ticket and seaport tax.”