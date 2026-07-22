Prabowo cuts more than $2 billion in free meal budget

Members of the Cimahi Clown Community distribute free meals to new students during the school orientation program at the SDN Cibeber elementary school complex in Cimahi, West Java, on July 14, 2026. The community organized entertainment, motivational activities and educational sessions on the “Seven Habits of Great Indonesian Children“ while promoting the government's free meals program to help new students feel safe and welcome. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

The budget for the program for this year has been cut from Rp 268 trillion ($14.9 billion) to Rp 229 trillion, the National Nutrition Agency secretary Lili Khamiliyah told a news conference on Tuesday.

T he government has further cut the budget of free meal program by more than $2 billion, officials said, in a move expected to reduce access to the scheme.

The budget for the program for this year has been cut from Rp 268 trillion ($14.9 billion) to Rp 229 trillion, the National Nutrition Agency secretary Lili Khamiliyah told a news conference on Tuesday.

The administration of President Prabowo Subianto originally allocated Rp 335 trillion for the program this year, but it had been reduced following several budget-saving measures.

Prabowo has given the agency a month to come up with the final budget figure following an internal review, Lili told a press conference, adding the Rp 229 trillion cited was a provisional figure, with further room for efficiency measures.

"We were given a month by the president to improve the management (of the program)," she said.

"What is clear is that there will be a reduction in beneficiaries. The president said he no longer targets certain numbers but (wants) to improve quality, ensure it's on target and prevent further poisonings."

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The program currently serves some 62.7 million recipients, said Agustina, who did not detail how many people would be impacted by the latest cut.

Tuesday's announcement was the latest reduction to the scheme.

The agency said last month that the free meal scheme was suspended during school holidays, which was expected to save more than three trillion rupiah.

In March, the agency cut the distribution of meals from six days a week to five, aiming to save up to Rp 40 trillion as the country sought to cushion the economic impact from the Middle East war.

The agency's head Nanik Sudaryati Deyang announced on Facebook on Wednesday that she was stepping down from her position, citing health reasons.

Prabowo previously fired Nanik's predecessor Dadan Hindayana and two deputies, who have since been accused of "crimes in management" of the agency.

The free meal scheme had an original goal of reaching at least 82.9 million children and pregnant and breastfeeding women -- nearly one-third of the country's population.

The program, which started in January 2025, has been dogged by problems, including logistical challenges, concerns about nutrition and several instances of mass food poisoning.

Adding to the controversy, graft investigators last month arrested the nutrition agency's former chief and two other officials following corruption allegations.