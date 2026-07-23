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MRT Jakarta to reach Monas next year as stations near completion

The Jakarta MRT network is on track to reach the National Monument (Monas) by late next year, with construction of the underground station now about 93 percent complete, according to city-owned operator PT MRT Jakarta.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
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Thu, July 23, 2026 Published on Jul. 23, 2026 Published on 2026-07-23T13:20:25+07:00

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The National Monument (Monas) is framed beyond the silhouette of a construction worker inside the underground tunnel of the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A Contract Package 201 project in Jakarta on July 22, 2026. The National Monument (Monas) is framed beyond the silhouette of a construction worker inside the underground tunnel of the Jakarta MRT Phase 2A Contract Package 201 project in Jakarta on July 22, 2026. (JP /Iqro Rinaldi)

J

akarta’s mass rapid transit (MRT) network is on track to reach the National Monument (Monas) by late next year, with construction of the underground station now about 93 percent complete, according to city-owned operator PT MRT Jakarta.

Located beneath the Monas complex in Central Jakarta, the 220-meter-long station sits 15 to 18 m below the ground within a protected cultural heritage site, extending the MRT line about 3 kilometers north from the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle (Bundaran HI) station.

MRT Jakarta construction director Weni Maulina said the station had been designed to blend in with its historic surroundings while providing direct access to one of the capital’s most recognizable landmarks.

“The unique feature of the Monas MRT station is that it has been designed to be an iconic station,” Weni said on Wednesday.

“That is why we incorporated a long corridor, which will be used to showcase artworks, exhibitions and educational displays.”

Read also: Indonesia’s deepest multi-level MRT tunnel set to connect Kota Tua by 2029

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When The Jakarta Post visited the site on Wednesday, workers were installing rail tracks and mechanical systems inside the station. Two entrances have been completed, one near the National Museum and another facing the Arjuna Wijaya statue, both linked to the platform by a corridor stretching roughly 200 m. 

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