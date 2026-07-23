Prabowo names new top prosecutor for special crimes after graft scandal

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announces that President Prabowo Subianto has appointed senior prosecutor Kuntadi as the new assistant attorney general for special crimes to replace Febrie Adriansyah, who currently is being investigated for corruption by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO), in a press conference at the State Palace complex in Central Jakarta on July 22, 2026. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has appointed senior prosecutor Kuntadi as the new assistant attorney general for special crimes, replacing Febrie Ardriansyah, who was named a suspect in a corruption case that has put the country’s law enforcement institutions under intense scrutiny.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi announced the appointment on Wednesday, saying Prabowo had signed a presidential decree naming Kuntadi to lead the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) special crimes division, one of its most prominent units tasked with investigating and prosecuting major corruption cases and other white-collar crimes.

“We will complete the administrative process today and send the decree to the AGO,” Prasetyo said, adding that Kuntadi would assume his new role anytime soon.

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Kuntadi, who currently heads the AGO’s Asset Recovery Agency, was the sole nominee proposed by Attorney General ST Burhanuddin to replace Febrie in a letter submitted to the President last week.

The 56-year veteran prosecutor began his career at the AGO in 1996 and has held several senior positions. He gained prominence after serving as director of investigations at the special crimes division from 2022 to 2024, where he worked under Febrie and oversaw probes into several high-profile corruption cases.

Among the cases were those involving export permits for crude palm oil, which caused Rp 20 trillion (US$1.1 billion) in state losses, and the inflated procurement contracts for a government 4G telephony project, which ended in the conviction of former minister Johnny Plate serving under then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

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Another major case under Kuntadi’s watch was corruption totaling Rp 300 trillion at state-owned PT Timah, the country’s largest tin miner. The case drew national attention after the AGO uncovered the involvement of Harvey Moeis, a coal businessman and the husband of actress Sandra Dewi.