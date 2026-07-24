OPM rebels kill three indigenous Papuans

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The Papuan rebels executed three civilians, accusing them of being intelligence agents for the Indonesian government.
ebels seeking independence for western Papua have killed three indigenous Papuans in execution styles in Yahukimo regency, Papua Highlands province, earlier this week, as depicted in video clips going viral in social media in the past few days.
The West Papua National Liberation Army-Papua Freedom Organization (TPNPB-OPM) has claimed responsibility for the shootings around Trans Papua Highway in Seradala District, Yahukimo regency.
Spokesman for the TPNPB-OPM, Sebby Sambom, said the executions were carried out by a group led by Kopitua Heluka, claimed to be operations commander of Yahukimo Area Defense Command (Kodap).
“Major Kopitua Heluka said that three intelligence agents of the Indonesian military [TNI] had been executed by Kodap XVI Yahukimo and Kodap III Ndugama Darakma on July 20 and 21,” he told Kompas.com on Wednesday.
“We are fully responsible for the actions.”
He added that the TPNPB-OPM has evidence showing the three victims were involved in assisting security authorities in operations against the rebels.
Sebby also relayed a threat attributed to Kopitua Heluka against Papuans who are considered to act as informants or intelligence agents for the security apparatus in Yahukimo region.
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