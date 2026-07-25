AGO detains ex-top prosecutor Febrie after questioning

Former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah (center) is escorted to a prisoner van after undergoing a questioning at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in South Jakarta on July 24, 2026. The AGO named Febrie as a suspect in a money laundering case. (Antara/Darryl Ramadhan)

Former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah, who is implicated in at least a corruption case, previously failed to answer a summons for a questioning on July 22, citing health concerns.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has arrested former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah in a corruption case following growing calls for investigators to immediately arrest him as part of the investigation.

Febrie was detained on Friday evening after undergoing interrogation with AGO investigators since Friday midday, although he was not publicly seen arriving at the building.

His questioning was confirmed by AGO Spokesperson Anang Supriatna: “He has been present for questioning since 1 p.m.”

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Febrie previously failed to fulfill the first summons for a questioning on Wednesday, citing health reasons. Only lawyer Don Ritto, who was detained after being named suspect in the cases, and an unnamed witness complied and came for interrogation.

The AGO said investigators questioned Febrie on Friday as a witness for a money laundering case.

The case against Febrie unfolded when investigators with the National Police’s Corruption Eradication Corps (Kortastipidkor) raided at least a dozen locations in early July, including a house in Sentul, Bogor regency, West Java. From the Sentul house, the police seized billions of rupiah-worth of banknotes in various currencies as well as 74 kilograms of gold bars.

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While admitting that the house in Sentul was his, Febrie initially denied any wrongdoing on July 11.