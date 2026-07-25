Army said recruit died of suicide, N. Sumatra family demands investigation

Two Indonesian Military police personnel stand near a hearse for the body of Genial Gavensi Gulo from Dr. Djasamen Saragih Regional Hospital in Pematangsiantar city, North Sumatra, on July 21, 2026. Genial allegedly committed suicide during enlisted basic training on July 20, at the Military Command (Kodam) I/Bukit Barisan’s Main Regiment (Rindam) in Pematangsiantar. (kompas.com/Teguh Pribadi)

There were no signs of violence on the body of 21-year-old recruit Genial Gavensi Gulo, who was found dead hanging during basic training at the Military Command (Kodam) I/Bukit Barisan’s Main Regiment (Rindam) in Pematangsiantar city, North Sumatra.

T he Indonesian Army has said a recruit died during basic training after hanging himself while the family from Nias Island, North Sumatra, demanded a full investigation into the case.

Military Command (Kodam) I/Bukit Barisan chief spokesman Col. Sandy said on Thursday that based on an examination, it was concluded that the recruit, Genial Gavensi Gulo, died of suicide.

“There were no signs of violence on the body of the enlisted recruit from Nias Island,” he said.

“The conclusion was strengthened by autopsy results by the forensic team at Djasamen Saragih General Hospital in Pematangsiantar.”

Sandy said Genial was found hanging from a tree at the back of the Enlisted Candidates’ School (Secata), not far from a river. The Secata is part of Kodam I/Bukit Barisan’s Main Regiment (Rindam) in Pematangsiantar city, North Sumatra.

Adding that, during basic training for a few days at the Rindam, Genial was not known to have any problems, and that he did not like to exchange stories with the other recruits.

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“He was the quiet type,” Sandy said.”