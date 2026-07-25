Pramono’s PKB appearance fuels early 2029 speculations 

Jakarta Governor and senior Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) member Pramono Anung (left) joins National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin Iskandar during the inauguration of PKB local branch leaders on July 22 at Fatahillah Square in Jakarta. (Instagram/@pramonoanungw)

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung's appearance at a National Awakening Party (PKB) event this week has fueled speculation over early political maneuvering ahead of the 2029 presidential election, with analysts saying parties have begun positioning themselves for the next race.

Pramono, a former cabinet secretary and senior figure in the quasi-opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), attended the inauguration of PKB local branch leaders at Fatahillah Square in Jakarta on Wednesday, joining PKB chairman Muhaimin Iskandar and dozens of party members.

Addressing the gathering, Pramono recalled his long friendship with Muhaimin, saying they had frequently appeared together at discussion forums as student activists during the reform movement that brought an end to Soeharto’s three-decade rule.

He also highlighted PKB’s role in helping pave the way for PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri to become vice-president in 1999 after the late PKB chairman Abdurrahman Wahid was elected president by the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) during Indonesia’s post-Soeharto democratic transition.

“PKB was the party that proposed [Megawati] to be the vice president. At the time, PDI-P did not put forward her candidacy, but PKB did. I am sharing this because I believe some of you may not be aware of this part of history,” Pramono said.

Muhaimin, meanwhile, described Pramono as a “longtime friend” and recalled the decade they spent together serving in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2009.

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