Government repairs Central Java school after striking image

Pupils carry free nutritious meal packages past a classroom with a collapsed roof at SD Tanggirejo state elementary school in Tegowanu, Grobogan, Central Java, on July 21, 2026. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

T he government has begun renovating a severely damaged elementary school in Grobogan, Central Java, six months after its deteriorating condition emerged and only days after a photograph of its crumbling classrooms went viral, reigniting criticism over the country’s education spending priorities.

The revitalization of SD Tanggirejo state elementary school started on Saturday, according to a statement issued the same day by the Presidential Secretariat.

The school's deteriorating condition had forced its 131 pupils to share the few remaining usable rooms, including the prayer room, which were converted into temporary classrooms and used on a rotating schedule by six classes.

According to the statement, the school suffered extensive structural damage, with the roofs of several classrooms collapsing.

The government aims to upgrade all facilities inside the school complex, including the library and prayer room, while also revitalizing its drainage and sanitation systems.

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Headmaster Juwariyah welcomed the long-awaited repairs, expressing the hope they would provide pupils and teachers with a safer and more conducive learning environment.