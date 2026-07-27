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West Java governor slammed for proposing bounty on ‘begal’

Opposition to the initiative to give cash rewards to people that catch criminals came from experts and a government official, who fear that the move may encourage vigilantism and create division among civilians.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
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Mon, July 27, 2026 Published on Jul. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-07-26T07:00:36+07:00

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n initiative introduced by West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi offering cash rewards for people apprehending street criminals has been met with a warning for potentially encouraging vigilantism as well as questions about the program’s political motivation.

The initiative was announced in a video posted on the governor’s Instagram on July 23. He offered rewards of between Rp 5 million (US$278) and Rp 50 million to West Java residents who successfully subdue criminals, including robbers, thieves and bag snatchers, and hand them over to the police alive.

“Residents should take part in neighborhood security patrols, protect themselves and look out for one another. This is the basic principle of living together through mutual cooperation,” said Dedi, who is also a politician of President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party, in the video.

The move came amid a surge in attacks by begal, a local term for violent street robberies often involving motorcycles and weapons, in several regions including West Java. The uptick in crimes has sparked anxiety over public security, raising calls for stronger action from authorities.

West Java Police chief Insp. Gen. Pipit Rismanto welcomed Dedi’s initiative, saying on Friday residents could take “firm and measured” actions against suspected robbers, while stressing such action should not result in deaths.

But rights groups, including Amnesty International Indonesia, were quick to slam the initiative, saying it risked encouraging vigilantism that could expose civilians to unnecessary danger.

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“The governor and West Java Police should not shift their responsibility to maintain public security and law and order by asking the public to get involved in tackling street robberies,” Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid said on July 23.

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