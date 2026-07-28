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Jakartans welcome plan for more child-friendly spaces

Announced during National’s Children Day, the Jakarta administration is planning to expand the number of integrated child-friendly public spaces (RPTRA) across the city, as only 173 of 267 subdistricts currently have such spaces.

Vidya Pinandhita (The Jakarta Post)
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Tue, July 28, 2026 Published on Jul. 28, 2026 Published on 2026-07-28T14:21:40+07:00

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An elementary school pupil walks past the Wangi Cempedak integrated child-friendly public space (RPTRA) in East Jakarta on July 24, 2026. An elementary school pupil walks past the Wangi Cempedak integrated child-friendly public space (RPTRA) in East Jakarta on July 24, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

L

aughing children chased soccer balls at an integrated child-friendly public space (RPTRA) in Mampang Prapatan, South Jakarta, in the afternoon of July 23, as local resident Wahyudi Cahya, 46, watched them playing from the edge of the park.

“Children here are free to play with many other kids,” Wahyudi told The Jakarta Post. “For at least a couple of hours, they can break free from the grip of their gadgets.”

He added that children learned not only at schools, but also in public spaces like RPTRA where they can interact and learn to socialize with their peers.

The space, called RPTRA Ramli which is short for Ramah Lingkungan (environmentally friendly), is located on an 800-square-meter plot of land. It also features a small library and an open-air pavilion that is frequently used by students for dance practice.

“This RPTRA has served the community since 2017 and has always been lively, especially on weekends,” said local official Bayu Septiyanto.

“It would be good if the government built more child-friendly spaces like this because they give children a safe place to play and learn.”

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RPTRA Ramli is one of 324 child-friendly public spaces spread across Jakarta. Despite the high number, only 173 of 267 subdistricts of the city have RPTRA, leaving nearly 40 percent of them without the space needed by the children.

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