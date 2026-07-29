Intern doctor’s death renews concerns over workload and supervision

Medical workers sit against a wall in this undated illustration of overworked doctors. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

Since the start of the year, at least eight deaths involving intern and resident doctors have been reported across Indonesia, raising concerns over the health risks and pressures faced by young medical professionals.

A suspected suicide of an intern doctor in South Jakarta has intensified concerns over the wellbeing of young doctors, as a growing number of intern doctor deaths this year raise questions about excessive workloads, mental health support and government protection.

Twenty-five-year-old, identified only as SZM, was found dead on Sunday after falling from the 18th floor of an apartment building in Pancoran, South Jakarta, where she lived with her mother.

SZM had been serving as an intern doctor at Sentra Medika Cisalak Hospital in Depok, West Java, since May of this year.

Pancoran Police chief Comr. Mansur said SZM was alone in the apartment when she fell, as her mother was visiting a shopping mall at the time.

“Police have questioned several witnesses. However, the victim’s family has not yet been able to provide further information as they are still grieving,” Mansur said on Monday, as quoted by Tribunnews.com.

He added that authorities have yet to determine whether the incident was linked to work-related pressure or other personal circumstances.

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Health Ministry spokesperson Aji Muhawarman said the ministry had launched an internal investigation into the case in coordination with the police, the Indonesian Medical Council, the Indonesian Medical Internship Committee (KIDI), the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI), local authorities and other relevant stakeholders.