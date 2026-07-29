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Pramono rejects ethnic rumors after deadly Menteng clash

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung called on residents to remain calm after Sunday’s violence in Menteng, Central Jakarta, and warned against sharing misinformation, particularly rumors claiming the clash was driven by ethnic tensions.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
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Wed, July 29, 2026 Published on Jul. 29, 2026 Published on 2026-07-29T15:53:53+07:00

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Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene. Illustration of a police tape sealing a crime scene. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung has assured the public that the capital remains safe following a deadly clash in Menteng, Central Jakarta, urging residents to refrain from spreading unverified rumors that could further inflame tensions.

Speaking at City Hall on Tuesday, Pramono called on residents to remain calm after Sunday’s violence and warned against sharing misinformation, particularly rumors claiming the clash was driven by ethnic tensions.

“Jakarta is a very open city. Jakarta has maintained its diversity all this time,” he said. “Therefore, I really don’t want any issues being linked to ethnic [differences] because Jakarta is already safe, comfortable and peaceful”.

The Human Rights Ministry issued a similar appeal earlier on Monday, urging the public to avoid actions that might exacerbate the situation and to trust the ongoing police investigation.

“We urge the entire community to remain calm, to avoid being easily provoked and to place their full trust in the ongoing police investigation. Let us maintain peace, security and unity while continuing to respect the law and human rights values,” said Mikael Azedo Harwito, the ministry’s Jakarta regional head.

Read also: Police name seven suspects over deadly clash in Central Jakarta

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The violent clash erupted on Sunday morning after an altercation at a nasi uduk (steamed coconut rice) stall on Jl. Matraman Dalam II. A customer who allegedly felt he had not been served properly left after revving his motorcycle but later returned with a group that allegedly vandalized the vendor’s cart. According to Jakarta Police, the group consisted of newcomers occupying a nearby vacant plot of land.

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