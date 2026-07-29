Probe launched after death of man linked to ex-top prosecutor

Sutrimo, 42, is reported to have worked as the household manager for former assistant attorney general of special crimes Febrie Adriansyah, who was arrested for corruption, before his mysterious death on July 23.

T he Jakarta Police is investigating the mysterious death of a man reported to be the butler of former assistant attorney general of special crimes (Jampidsus) Febrie Adriansyah, fueling widespread speculations amid the corruption investigation against the former prosecutor.

News about the death of Sutrimo, a 42-year-old man, who was found unconscious on July 23 with foam coming out from his mouth went viral and stirred controversy online.

The information was first shared by Instagram account @kementerian_kurangajar, which claimed that Sutrimo was Febrie’s household manager.

Detailing the chronology of the incident, the account said Sutrimo had previously complained to his partner of feeling unwell on July 23 morning. He was later found lying in front of Mordent Aesthetic Clinic in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta.

The clinic, which appeared to have been nonoperational and abandoned, is located less than 1 kilometer from Febrie’s house in the vicinity of South Jakarta.

In its post, the account further claimed four unidentified individuals transported Sutrimo by ambulance to Muhammadiyah Taman Puring Hospital in South Jakarta, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

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Sutrimo’s remains had been returned to his family in Banyumas, Central Java in the evening of July 23. The body was already wrapped in a shroud when it arrived in the family’s house, and the family reportedly buried him without opening the sheet.