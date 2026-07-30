One killed as wildfires flare across Indonesia

A fireman of the Environment and Forestry Ministry’s Manggala Agni fire brigade works to extinguish a forest fire on Feb. 9, 2026, in the protected forest area of Taman Lestari in Batam, Riau Islands. (Antara/Teguh prihatna)

Indonesia is expected to face a longer dry season this year as the impacts of El Niño intensify, bringing drier conditions from the Pacific Ocean to the archipelago.

One person has died in Central Java as wildfires continue to break out across Indonesia amid an intensifying dry season.

A 70-year-old farmer in Kedawung village, Batang regency, was killed after becoming trapped by flames while working in a sugarcane field on July 6, the Central Java Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) revealed on Monday.

Agency head Bergas Catursasi Penanggungan said the fatality came amid a sharp increase in forest and land fires across the province.

“Central Java recorded 56 wildfire incidents over the past month, causing an estimated Rp 607 million [US$33,602] in losses. Most of these fires occurred in sugarcane plantations," he said on Monday.

Authorities said many of the incidents were triggered by residents burning household rubbish or agricultural waste, with the flames spreading rapidly in the hot and dry weather.

Central Java Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Artanto urged residents to avoid open burning during the dry season.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

"We urge the public not to burn land, rubbish or agricultural waste indiscriminately. During the dry season, fires can spread rapidly and become difficult to control," he said.