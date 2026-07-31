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Consulate delivers aid to Indonesians in Malaysian prisons ahead of Independence Day

Official data show that 6,622 Indonesians are currently in Malaysian prisons and 314 Malaysians are in Indonesian correctional facilities, while the two governments are working on a draft agreement on prisoner transfers so they can finish serving their time at home.

Fadli (The Jakarta Post)
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Fri, July 31, 2026 Published on Jul. 30, 2026 Published on 2026-07-30T16:55:01+07:00

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Illustration of a prison inmate Illustration of a prison inmate (Shutterstock/Skyward Kick Productions)

I

n the lead-up to the 81st Independence Day in August, the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru has delivered humanitarian assistance to dozens of citizens in Malaysian prisons as part of efforts to protect and assist its nationals abroad.

Indonesian Consul General Sigit S. Widiyanto said the aid was distributed to 107 citizens serving prison sentences from five to 10 years and above for serious criminal offenses.

The recipients comprise 58 inmates at Kluang Prison in Johor state and 49 inmates at Bentong Prison in Pahang state.

"The assistance consists of food packages and telephone vouchers, to help the inmates stay in touch with their families in Indonesia," Sigit said in a statement on Thursday.

The consul expressed hope that maintaining contact with their families back home would provide the inmates with emotional support, help alleviate the psychological burden of serving lengthy prison sentences and reinforce their commitment to rehabilitation.

Sigit also visited the two correctional facilities, where he met with prison directors to discuss the welfare of the Indonesians in their custody and to reaffirm the importance of safeguarding the inmates’ basic human rights. The discussions included ensuring access to legal representation for Indonesian inmates facing the death penalty.

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During the prison visits, he also held a dialogue with Indonesian inmates, listening to their concerns and offering words of encouragement. He urged them to maintain discipline, comply with prison regulations and uphold Indonesia's good name throughout their incarceration.

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