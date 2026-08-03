BNN, Customs dismantle Malaysian drug network in Batam

Law enforcement officers gather around a table full of pieces of evidence confiscated from a Malaysian-led drugs syndicate during a joint press conference on July 31 in Sakura Garden, Batu Ampar area in Batam, Riau Islands. A joint operation consisting of officers from the National Narcotics Agency and the Customs and Excise Directorate General raided four locations in Batam and arrested six Indonesians. (Courtesy of Batam Customs and Excise Office/-)

Officers from the National Narcotics Agency and Customs and Excise Directorate General arrested six suspects and are still hunting two Malaysians who are believed to be the suppliers for the syndicate.

I ndonesian authorities said on Friday that they had dismantled a cross-border narcotics network and arrested six Indonesians while hunting for two Malaysians supplying etomidate and other drugs to the operations in Batam, Riau Islands.

The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) deputy for enforcement Insp. Gen. Aswin Sipayung told a press conference that the syndicate operated in a very organized way from smuggling drugs through illegal seaports to repackaging and distributing the drugs in Riau Islands.

BNN officers and those from the Customs and Excise Directorate General raided four locations used by the drug network. The joint team held the press conference at one of the crime sites, a shophouse in Sakura Garden area in Batu Ampar, Batam.

The case was unraveled after Customs officers at Soekarno Hatta International Airport found a suspicious package from Malaysia, with a label of Orange Fiber Xtra food supplement. After being tested at the Customs and Excise Laboratory (BLBC) in Jakarta, the package contained 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), ketamine and other dangerous substances.

The findings were then followed up with a joint tracing operation together with BNN.

The joint team arrested a man identified as BAP who was about to pick up the package in Batam on Wednesday.

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From BAP’s testimony, the officers moved swiftly and arrested three other suspects at a hotel in Baloi, identified as ED who ordered the package, NC and TFS. Officers seized four vape cartridges containing etomidate, three ecstasy pills, sabu (methamphetamine) and ketamine powder.