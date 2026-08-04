Agency reviews protection request from witness in ex-prosecutor money laundering case

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The Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) is assessing a protection request filed by businessman Ferry Hongkiriwang, a witness in a money laundering case implicating former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah.
he Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) is assessing a protection request filed by businessman Ferry Hongkiriwang, a witness in the money laundering case implicating former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah.
The assessment by the witness protection agency came days after the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) announced plans to place the businessman in the agency’s protection for his own safety, prompting questions about the security concerns behind the move.
“We have received Ferry’s application for witness protection. We are currently conducting a preliminary assessment of the request,” LPSK deputy chair Susilaningtias told The Jakarta Post on Monday.
However, Susilaningtias did not elaborate further on when they would announce their decision.
Ferry was one of the six witnesses questioned by AGO investigators last Thursday as part of their probe into Febrie, who was arrested on July 24 for allegedly laundering assets linked to past corruption cases the special crimes division handled under Febrie’s leadership.
Assistant attorney general for supervision Rudi Margono said investigators sought information from Ferry about past corruption cases at state-owned insurers PT Asabri and PT Jiwasraya, which they believe are linked to Febrie’s alleged money laundering scheme.
Read also: Despite arrest, doubts persist over AGO probe into own prosecutor
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