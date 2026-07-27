Despite arrest, doubts persist over AGO probe into own prosecutor

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Doubts persist following the Attorney General’s Office’s (AGO) arrest of former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah amid mounting scrutiny on irregularities in the detention procedures and uncertainty over the next steps in the high-profile corruption case.
oubts persist following the Attorney General’s Office’s (AGO) arrest of former assistant attorney general for special crimes Febrie Adriansyah, amid mounting scrutiny about irregularities in the detention procedures and uncertainty over the next steps in the high-profile corruption case.
The AGO arrested Febrie late Friday after questioning him since midday at the AGO building in South Jakarta over alleged money laundering in Febrie’s handling of a past graft case involving state-owned insurer PT Asabri during his tenure.
Febrie was subsequently transferred to the Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK) detention facility in South Jakarta near midnight, where the AGO said he would be detained for the next 20 days.
Febrie’s arrest came after days of uncertainty over his whereabouts despite being named a graft suspect earlier this month and amid mounting concerns about whether the AGO can investigate its own top official fairly and objectively.
Despite his arrest, questions continue to rise after Febrie came out of the AGO building wearing neither the detainee vest nor handcuffs typically used for suspects detained by the AGO, fueling speculation that the former top prosecutor had received preferential treatment.
“Every suspect should be treated the same. The detainee vest should be worn by everyone, including [former AGO prosecutor] like Febrie,” criminal law expert Abdul Fickar Hadjar of the Trisakti University told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.
The concern came shortly after conflicting AGO statements on whether Febrie was a witness or a suspect before his arrest, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his legal status.
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