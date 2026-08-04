TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls
Bali financial hub plan sparks crowding concerns
Five dead, 41 missing after ferry catches fire off East Java

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning

Food poisoning hit 707 students and teachers, 13 of them were hospitalized, after they consumed free nutritious meals in Semarang.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 4, 2026 Published on Aug. 2, 2026 Published on 2026-08-02T23:02:47+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Sudaryono, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), speaks to the press at the agency building in Jakarta on July 22, 2026. Sudaryono, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), speaks to the press at the agency building in Jakarta on July 22, 2026. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

T

he National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has suspended a free nutritious meal program provider after hundreds of students and their teachers in Central Java suffered from food poisoning.

BGN head Sudaryono suspended the Karangturi Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG), which was responsible for the meals at SMK 6 state vocational senior high school in Semarang, Kompas.com reported on Sunday.

“The kitchen is suspended while awaiting investigation results. We’ve also issued a reprimand letter to the SPPG,” Sudaryono said on his personal TikTok account.

“So, it is being suspended. That is, the partner, the foundation and the SPPG. We’re punishing them all, including the coordinator.”

The food poisoning victims consisted of 693 students and 14 teachers after they consumed the free meals on Friday.

Sudaryono said the investigation results would only be available in the next five to seven days. The BGN’s initial investigation suspected the incident was caused by food ingredients, specifically cassava leaves and rendang (stew) spices, as well as a cooking time long before the meals were due to be distributed.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“From the investigation results we have received, there were several ingredients, such as cassava leaves, rendang spices and others,” he said.

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Related Article

One killed as wildfires flare across Indonesia

Govt braces for peak El Niño as drought hits Java

No party members in free meals program: PDI-P

Probe finds 100 allegedly fictitious free meal kitchens in Cilacap

Pressure mounts to halt, review Prabowo’s free meals program 

Popular

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite
Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim

Prabowo draws flak over Iran nuclear remarks, North Korea mediation claim
Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

More in Indonesia

 View more
The logo of the Endowment Fund for Education (LPDP) is seen through a magnifying glass in this illustration photo taken on Nov. 9, 2024.
Jakarta

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal
Sudaryono, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), speaks to the press at the agency building in Jakarta on July 22, 2026.
Archipelago

BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning
Garbage trucks line up near mounds of waste covered with protective sheeting on Aug. 2 at the Bantar Gebang Integrated Waste Management Site in Bekasi, West Java. The Jakarta administration began gradually implementing a controlled landfill system at the facility on Aug. 1 as part of its plan to phase out open dumping, aiming to improve waste management while reducing the risk of fires and foul odors.
Jakarta

Firefighter dies battling blaze at illegal Jakarta dumpsite

Highlight
Energy savings: Motorists queue on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, to refuel at a gas station owned by state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina in Depok, West Java, as the government announces limits on subsidized fuel sales to counter the impact of the United States-Israeli war on Iran.
Economy

Inflation eases despite pressure from oil prices
Deputy Defense Minister and newly-inaugurated University of the Republic of Indonesia (URI) Governor Donny Ermawan Taufanto (right) talks to journalists as Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) professor and URI Deputy Governor Yos Sunitiyoso looks on at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on July 22, 2026.
Editorial

Think first
High metal fences are seen around Kota Kasablanka shopping mall in South Jakarta on August 31, 2026.
Jakarta

Pramono urges calm as fear of August riot repeat unnerves shopping malls

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Scholarship hopefuls hail Jakarta's overseas study proposal
Academia

Why Danantara should stay out of KSSK
Opinion

Analysis: Perry’s resignation revives questions over BI independence
Asia & Pacific

Rare Thai PM visit spotlights Myanmar

Tech

Court ruling on telco data retention unlikely to impact business models
Editorial

Bali deserves more respect
Archipelago

BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning
Economy

Manufacturing back in expansion zone, but export woes linger
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.