BGN suspends Semarang SPPG after 707 people hit by food poisoning

Sudaryono, head of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), speaks to the press at the agency building in Jakarta on July 22, 2026. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

Food poisoning hit 707 students and teachers, 13 of them were hospitalized, after they consumed free nutritious meals in Semarang.

T he National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has suspended a free nutritious meal program provider after hundreds of students and their teachers in Central Java suffered from food poisoning.

BGN head Sudaryono suspended the Karangturi Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG), which was responsible for the meals at SMK 6 state vocational senior high school in Semarang, Kompas.com reported on Sunday.

“The kitchen is suspended while awaiting investigation results. We’ve also issued a reprimand letter to the SPPG,” Sudaryono said on his personal TikTok account.

“So, it is being suspended. That is, the partner, the foundation and the SPPG. We’re punishing them all, including the coordinator.”

The food poisoning victims consisted of 693 students and 14 teachers after they consumed the free meals on Friday.

Sudaryono said the investigation results would only be available in the next five to seven days. The BGN’s initial investigation suspected the incident was caused by food ingredients, specifically cassava leaves and rendang (stew) spices, as well as a cooking time long before the meals were due to be distributed.

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“From the investigation results we have received, there were several ingredients, such as cassava leaves, rendang spices and others,” he said.