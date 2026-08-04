KAI to restore original designs of 120 Dutch-era railway stations

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President Prabowo Subianto said that the restoration of historic train stations could enhance their appeal and transform them into heritage destinations that attract more domestic and international visitors.
tate railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is restoring the original designs of 120 Dutch-era railway stations as part of a conservation initiative aimed at preserving Indonesia's cultural and historical heritage.
"We have around 680 heritage-designated railway stations across the country. Of those, 120 are included in the revitalization program," KAI president director Bobby Rasyidin said in a recent interview
The stations slated for restoration include the Jakarta Kota, Tanjung Priok and Bogor stations, all of which will eventually regain their original historic facades, Bobby said.
The first project completed under the program was Semarang Tawang Station in Semarang, Central Java, with restoration work officially completed on July 30.
Built in 1911 and inaugurated in 1914, Semarang Tawang Station is one of Indonesia's oldest railway stations. The station was constructed by the Dutch private railway company Nederlandsch-Indische Spoorweg Maatschappij (NIS) and designed by Dutch architect Sloth-Blauwboer. It formed part of the country's first railway line, a 25-kilometer route connecting Semarang with Tanggungharjo in Grobogan Regency.
Bobby said the restoration of Semarang Tawang Station was carried out at the direction of President Prabowo Subianto. The project took 330 days to complete at a cost of about Rp12.3 billion (US$ 683,000).
"The entire building has been restored to its original condition based on archival photographs that were collected. This allows us to preserve the authenticity and historical legacy of this 112-year-old station," Bobby said as quoted by Kompas.id.
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