Rumor of National Police chief dismissal resurfaces amid AGO-Police tension

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) shakes hands with Attorney General ST Burhanuddin (right) on Wednesday during a press briefing at the Office of the Coordinating Politics and Security Minister in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A.)

President Prabowo Subianto’s aides and National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo himself denied the speculations, saying his dismissal and replacement remain the President’s prerogative rights.

T he rumored dismissal of National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has reemerged amid the standoff between the force and the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) triggered by graft and money laundering probes implicating senior officials at both institutions.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that President Prabowo Subianto had sent a presidential letter to the House of Representatives ordering Listyo’s replacement from his post, which he has held for over five years, making him the second-longest serving National Police chief.

But the rumors were immediately dismissed by Habiburokhman, chair of House Commission III overseeing legal affairs, who said the public should not to be “swayed by unsubstantiated rumors”.

“The rumor that there is a presidential letter to replace the incumbent National Police chief is not true,” said Habiburokhman, a politician of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, in a statement on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Agency for Development Control and Special Investigation (Bappisus) chair Aris Marsudiyanto, who is also a close aide of President Prabowo, refrained from fully dismissing the rumor.

When asked whether the President had sent the letter, Aris said on Tuesday: “Just wait for it.”

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“Everyone with a position in this world will always be replaced, and it’s up to the President to decide when,” he went on to say to reporters at the Presidential Palace complex in Central Jakarta.