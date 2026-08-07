US Consulate construction in Medan halted as US plans withdrawal

United States Ambassador to Jakarta Sung Yong Kim (right) signs a plaque marking the beginning of construction for the US Consulate in Medan on Nov. 17, 2021. The US has had a consulate in Medan since 1949 serving all 10 provinces on Sumatra Island. (Antara/Evalisa Siregar)

The United States plan to close one embassy, three consulates and one "embassy branch office" to align more with Trump's administration "America First" agenda.

T he construction of the US$250 million United States Consulate building in Medan has ground to a halt while at the same time the US government plans to close several of its representative offices abroad.

There was no activity at the construction site on Jl. Mongonsidi on Wednesday while the building has yet to take form despite the consulate scheduled to be completed in 2025, since construction was launched five years ago.

Several workers who were asked at the site refused to talk about halted construction at the US Consulate building.

Read also: US embassies urge citizens to consider departing Middle East

The US State Department has notified Congress that it plans to close five foreign missions in a rare downsizing of America's global diplomatic footprint, according to people familiar with the notice, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

In the notice sent to some congressional committees late last week, the US State Department said it planned to close its posts, consisting of the US embassy in St. George's, Grenada; consulates in Medan, North Sumatra; Nagoya, Japan; and Winnipeg, Canada; as well as “embassy branch office” in Douala, Cameroon.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

When asked for confirmation, the US Embassy in Jakarta did not directly address what happened to the consulate construction or when the consulate would close.