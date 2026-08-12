North Sumatra police detained three foreigners over alleged online scam

Police said the three foreign nationals, two Pakistanis and one Indian, and the Medan resident had met while working at a scam center in Cambodia before regrouping in Medan to carry out similar operations.

A uthorities in North Sumatra, have arrested three foreign nationals and a local man for allegedly operating an international scam operation in the latest of a series of scam busts across the country.

Cybercrime Investigation Directorate Head Bayu Wicaksono at the North Sumatra Police said the four individuals were detained at an apartment in the province capital Medan on July 28.

“Based on our investigation, the individuals had allegedly been running scam operations targeting victims in Indonesia, Cambodia and India since February this year,” Bayu said at a recent press conference.

He said the three foreign nationals, two Pakistanis and one Indian, had met a Medan resident, identified only as VM, while working at a scam center in Cambodia.

“They worked at the scam center for almost a year. At the end of 2025, they returned to their respective countries. They then resumed communication in February and agreed to meet in Medan to continue the criminal activities they had previously carried out in Cambodia,” Bayu said.

Bayu said investigators had uncovered several methods allegedly used by the group, including impersonating officials from the Financial Services Authority (OJK), the police and the Communications and Digital Ministry.

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