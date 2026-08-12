Transjakarta’s water transit plan raises connectivity hope for Thousand Islands

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Jakarta’s only regency is currently served by 11 water taxis serving four routes connecting the Muara Angke port in North Jakarta with Thousand Islands’ inhabited islands, as tickets can reach up to Rp 74,000 (US$4.17) per trip.
akarta-owned transportation firm Transjakarta is set to take over and expand the operations of water transportation connecting the city with the Thousands Islands regency by next year with an aim to provide wider transit access to the islanders.
The plan was first announced by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on Sunday on the sidelines of a ceremonial event with the Jakarta Transportation Agency in Central Jakarta.
The governor said Transjakarta would take over the management of the city’s water taxi service serving the regency, which is currently still operated by the transportation agency, in an attempt to boost the connectivity in the capital’s only regency.
Pramono further cited Transjakarta’s high ridership and track record in providing reliable public transit access as the reason behind the transfer.
“We must be fair to all Jakarta residents, including those living in the Thousand Islands regency,” said Pramono, a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).
“Therefore, I’ve decided that starting next year, [the sea] transportation serving routes between the Jakarta midland and the Thousand Islands must be easier and more efficient to make the regency feel more it belongs in the capital,” he went on to say.
Read also: Transjakarta delivers major economic gains, household savings
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