Javan hawk-eagle Garuda hatches before Independence Day celebrations

Female Javan hawk-eagle Riska (left) feeds her newly hatched hatchling Garuda in this undated picture take from a video at Indonesian Safari Park (TSI) in Cisarua, Bogor regency, West Java. Garuda was born on June 16, 2026, as the ninth offspring hatched by Riska and her male partner Hanum at Bogor TSI. (Courtesy of Bogor TSI/-)

Javan hawk-eagle is an endemic Indonesian animal which not only has important values for the ecosystem but also to the national identiy as Indonesia's coat-of-arms the Garuda.

A Javan hawk-eagle (Nisaetus bartelsi) hatchling has recently broken free of its egg at Indonesian Safari Park (TSI) in Cisarua, Bogor regency, West Java, an auspicious addition to Independence Day celebrations.

Born, on June 16, the hatchling is the offspring of male hawk-eagle Hanum and female hawk-eagle Riska.

Bogor TSI founder Jansen Manansang named the newly born Javan hawk-eagle, Garuda.

“There are now 15 to 20 Javan hawk-eagles at TSI. We have also released two others into the wild,” he said.

TSI Bogor senior animal curator Imam Purwadi said that the hatchling of Javan hawk-eagle was an important milestone in its conservation at TSI.

“It is important not just because we have a new addition but also because the hatchling has the opportunity to grow through natural nurturing by its parents,” he said.

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Previously, Hanum and Riska have produced eight hatchlings, which were raised by keepers through the hand-raise method, as an effort to ensure hatchlings’ safety and survival.