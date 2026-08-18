Powerful aftershocks rattle NTT as earthquake death toll climbs to 68

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) data showed that 1,624 aftershocks had struck NTT as of Monday, including 23 with magnitudes above 5.0. The strongest aftershock recorded so far measured magnitude 6.2.
powerful 5.8 aftershock struck East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Monday, rattling communities still reeling from Saturday’s devastating magnitude 7.7 earthquake as rescuers searched for survivors and the death toll climbed to 68.
The epicenter was located about 40 kilometers northeast of Mbay, Nagekeo district, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to authorities. The shallow tremor was felt across parts of the province, triggering fresh fears among residents already traumatized by the powerful mainshock and sending many fleeing their homes for safety.
The aftershock also disrupted an Independence Day ceremony in East Manggarai district, where Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian was leading the commemorations. As the ground shook, panic swept through the gathering, prompting attendees to run for safety.
The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) data showed that 1,624 aftershocks had struck NTT as of Monday, including 23 with magnitudes above 5.0. The strongest aftershock recorded so far measured magnitude 6.2.
“The aftershock activity is expected to gradually subside over the next two to three weeks, after which efforts to repair, retrofit or rebuild damaged buildings could begin,” BMKG head Faisal Fathani said on Monday.
National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) acting spokesperson Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan said Monday that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 68, while more than 2,400 homes, 110 schools, 65 places of worship and 34 roads were damaged or destroyed.
“There were no further reports of missing residents as of Monday. However, the joint evacuation and search team, comprising around 1,400 personnel from the Indonesian Military [TNI], National Police and National Search and Rescue Agency [Basarnas], remained on standby and would continue searching for anyone who might still be missing in the disaster-hit areas,” he said.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.