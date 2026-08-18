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Powerful aftershocks rattle NTT as earthquake death toll climbs to 68

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) data showed that 1,624 aftershocks had struck NTT as of Monday, including 23 with magnitudes above 5.0. The strongest aftershock recorded so far measured magnitude 6.2.

Nina A. Loasana (The Jakarta Post)
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This handout photo taken and released on Monday by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows a rescuer conducting operations near a collapsed mosque following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Satar Kampas village, East Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The 7.7-magnitude quake early on Saturday killed 54 people and injured more than 100. Rescue officials have said there were no reports of people missing. This handout photo taken and released on Monday by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows a rescuer conducting operations near a collapsed mosque following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Satar Kampas village, East Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). The 7.7-magnitude quake early on Saturday killed 54 people and injured more than 100. Rescue officials have said there were no reports of people missing. (AFP/Handout / Basarnas)

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powerful 5.8 aftershock struck East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Monday, rattling communities still reeling from Saturday’s devastating magnitude 7.7 earthquake as rescuers searched for survivors and the death toll climbed to 68. 

The epicenter was located about 40 kilometers northeast of Mbay, Nagekeo district, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to authorities. The shallow tremor was felt across parts of the province, triggering fresh fears among residents already traumatized by the powerful mainshock and sending many fleeing their homes for safety.

The aftershock also disrupted an Independence Day ceremony in East Manggarai district, where Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian was leading the commemorations. As the ground shook, panic swept through the gathering, prompting attendees to run for safety.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) data showed that 1,624 aftershocks had struck NTT as of Monday, including 23 with magnitudes above 5.0. The strongest aftershock recorded so far measured magnitude 6.2.

“The aftershock activity is expected to gradually subside over the next two to three weeks, after which efforts to repair, retrofit or rebuild damaged buildings could begin,” BMKG head Faisal Fathani said on Monday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) acting spokesperson Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan said Monday that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 68, while more than 2,400 homes, 110 schools, 65 places of worship and 34 roads were damaged or destroyed.

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“There were no further reports of missing residents as of Monday. However, the joint evacuation and search team, comprising around 1,400 personnel from the Indonesian Military [TNI], National Police and National Search and Rescue Agency [Basarnas], remained on standby and would continue searching for anyone who might still be missing in the disaster-hit areas,” he said.

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