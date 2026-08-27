Bali plays down Zika concerns after US issues travel health warning

Elisson Campos poses with his 1-year-old brother, Jose Wesley Campos, who was born with microcephaly, one of many serious medical problems that can be caused by congenital Zika syndrome, on Sept. 27, 2016, in Bonito, Pernambuco state, Brazil. AP Photo/Felipe Dana (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The CDC has issued a Level 2 travel health notice for Zika in Bali, following reports of Zika cases among travelers returning from the island.

B ali’s Health Agency has stated that no Zika cases have been detected on the resort island, following a travel warning from the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over an increase in Zika cases reported among travelers returning from Bali.

“Despite the CDC’s Level 2 travel health notice over rising Zika cases among Bali travelers, routine surveillance data from health agencies and hospitals throughout Bali has found no confirmed cases on the island,” Bali Health Agency head I Nyoman Gede Anom said in a statement.

Gede Anom said the provincial health agency viewed the CDC warning as an important early-warning signal and would use the information to strengthen surveillance and preparedness against the mosquito-borne virus.

“We will increase vigilance and strengthen early detection across healthcare facilities, in coordination with the Health Ministry,” he said.

Health authorities will also strengthen surveillance at entry points, including airports and seaports, while urging healthcare workers across Bali to step up monitoring for symptoms associated with Zika infection, including fever, rash, red eyes, muscle and joint pain, weakness and headache.

The Health Ministry is also planning to expand laboratory capacity and strengthen surveillance for Zika and other mosquito-borne viruses, to ensure that any potential infections are detected and diagnosed quickly, he added.

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